'Still Star-Crossed' Season 1 Episode 4 Spoilers: Benvolio, Rosaline Team Up Against a Common Enemy; Lord Montague Welcomes Unexpected Guest

Despite all of Prince Escalus' (Sterling Sulieman) efforts to promote peace in Verona by uniting the warring houses of the Montagues and the Capulets in marriage, the city will still plunge deeper into chaos on the next episode of ABC's period drama series "Still Star-Crossed."

YouTube/ABC Television NetworkA screenshot of Benvolio Montague (Wade Briggs), Prince Escalus (Sterling Sulieman), and Rosaline Capulet (Lashana Lynch) from ABC’s new period drama series “Still Star-Crossed.”

According to the official spoiler for the episode titled "Pluck Out the Heart of My Mystery," Benvolio (Wade Briggs) and Rosaline (Lashana Lynch), who seems to have finally reached a bit of a common ground, will be working together to try and uncover the who or whatever it is that's behind the Montagues and Capulets' long-running feud.

Even though at one point in the previous episode they seemed to have found a way out of their unwanted betrothal, they were forced back into it by their filial obligations — Benvolio to his uncle and Rosaline for the promise of her sister Livia (Ebonée Noel) being a Lady once again. But it seems that not even a forced marriage between them will stop the war that's been brewing between their houses, what with a third unknown force operating behind the scenes to ensure that the Montagues and the Capulets will never be at peace.

The official trailer for the episode shows just how grave the chaos is about to become, much to Prince Escalus' frustration. And even when this is already the case, the proud prince still refuses to admit that things have already gone way out of his control. Will this be an opportunity for Princess Isabella (Medalion Rahimi) to step in and prove what she can do for Verona?

With the ongoing threat both inside and outside the walls of the city, nobody is safe. Even Benvolio's life will be put at risk when he takes on a masked adversary right at the moment when Rosaline rushes in to try and help out. Will this brief distraction be his end, or will the need to protect Rosaline give him more impetus to fight?

Additionally, Lord Montague (Grant Bowler) welcomes an unexpected visit from her sister, Tessa (Claire Cooper), who may just have the perfect plan on how to deal with the Capulets.

"Still Star-Crossed" season 1 episode 4 airs on Monday, June 26, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.