'Still Star-Crossed' Season 1 Episode 5 Spoilers: Benvolio, Rosaline Run Off as Princess Isabella Deals with The Doge

Facebook/StillStarCrossed Promotional banner for ABC's new period drama, "Still Star-Crossed," now airing on Saturdays at 10 p.m. EDT.

With only three episodes left to wrap everything up on its first and, unfortunately, final season of ABC's period drama "Still Star-Crossed," the upcoming weeks will surely be a busy one for the residents of fair Verona.

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming fifth episode titled "Nature Hath Framed," Benvolio (Wade Briggs) will be falling on some serious trouble. This time, there is only one person he has thought of to ask for help: Rosaline (Lashana Lynch).

Apparently, Benvolio is going to be accused of a murder he has not committed. And with everything that's been going on in Verona, he feels that Rosaline is the only person he can trust, especially since the official trailer for the next episode further reveals that he has been framed.

The two will ride off in the middle of the night with no particular destination. But just how far will the two of them go without Prince Escalus' guards catching up to them? Most importantly, how long will the two of them last in each other's company without somehow ending up gunning for each other's throat?

Rosaline is determined to find out the truth. Benvolio only wants to get as far away as possible from Verona. The trailer shows them slipping back into town to unmask the person who wants to bring trouble for Benvolio. Will they be able to solve this case before Benvolio gets thrown into prison for having been in the wrong place at the wrong time?

The synopsis also teases that Princess Isabella (Medalion Rahimi) will be taking an important trip to Venice with the hope of making peace with The Doge (Sam Pamphilon). It can be recalled that The Doge's brother was killed in the skirmish that broke out during Benvolio and Rosaline's public betrothal.

This loss will make The Doge especially hard to deal with. Isabella's trip may also be further complicated by the fact that The Doge has his own personal intentions.

"Still Star-Crossed" season 1 episode 5 airs on Saturday, July 15, at 10 p.m. EDT on The ABC Television Network.