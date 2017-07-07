'Still Star-Crossed' Season 1 Return Date, Spoilers: No Second Season for Shondaland Period Drama; New Manipulative Character Arrives

Facebook/StillStarCrossed Promotional banner for ABC's new period drama, "Still Star-Crossed," returning this Saturday, July 8.

ABC's new period drama "Still Star-Crossed" has moved to Saturdays after three consecutive low ratings on its previous Monday night slot. The series is also not going to be renewed for a second season.

The news has been confirmed via Twitter by actor Torrance Coombs, saying, "Yes, it's true that #StillStarCrossed won't be going for a second season. However, the remainder of season 1 will be broadcast."

Coombs plays Count Paris, Juliet's (Clara Rugaard) betrothed, who was injured by Romeo (Lucien Laviscount) in a swordfight at House Capulet's crypt. He has since been kept by Lady Capulet (Zuleikha Robinson) in the basement where he is currently being taken care of by the Capulet's House Nurse (Susan Wooldridge) and Livia (Ebonée Noel).

The actor went on to say that working on the show was "one of the best things" he has done, but the television arena is "a funny business." Sometimes a series makes it, and sometimes it just doesn't. In another Tweet, Coombs also thanked the production company Shondaland as well as ABC Network for having had the courage to try "something a bit different." He finished off by saying that despite the low ratings, he still thought of the soon-to-be-concluded show as "beautiful."

Meanwhile, the upcoming fourth episode titled "Pluck Out the Heart of My Mystery" will see the recently betrothed couple, Rosaline (Lashana Lynch) and Benvolio (Wade Briggs), working together to uncover a potential conspiracy.

In the previous episode, the two of them figured out that there's an outside force that's been pitting the warring houses of Montague and Capulet against each other. And along with this realization came a chance to stop their impending marriage of convenience. If the Montagues and the Capulets have a common enemy, won't working together to bring said enemy down be enough to forge lasting peace?

The episode will also be bringing in Tessa (Claire Cooper), Lord Montague's (Grant Bowler) manipulative sister. She has a plan of her own on how best to deal with the Capulets, and her arrival may only serve to stir an already complicated situation even more.

"Still Star-Crossed" returns on Saturday, July 8, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.