'Still Star-Crossed' Spoilers: Lord Capulet Gets Into Heated Argument With Lord Montague; Rosaline in Trouble

Facebook/StillStarCrossed Promotional banner for ABC's new period drama, "Still Star-Crossed," now airing on Saturdays at 10 p.m. EDT.

As "Still Star-Crossed" nears the end of its run, fans can expect the events to turn crazier than ever, especially between the Montagues and the Capulets.

The previous episode, which was titled "Hell is Empty and All the Devils Are Here," found Lord Capulet and Lord Montague in a heated argument as they thought Rosaline had been kidnapped by Benvolio. They talked to the Prince who took the matter of finding her very seriously. However, the tension between the two Lords escalated and violence soon ensued.

Meanwhile, Rosaline realized she was in a difficult situation and is in grave danger. Although she went willingly with Benvolio, people thought he had kidnapped her. They had previously been seen leaving together by Lady Capulet who told Olivia that Rosaline had been abducted.

However, Rosaline had actually been captured by Paris. She originally wanted to talk to the Prince to clear up the matter of her alleged kidnapping. She thought Paris could help her since he previously told her he had searched for her on the Prince's behalf. However, it seemed Paris had other plans.

Benvolio tried to save her, but just when he was about to make a move, the Prince showed up and confronted him. It did not help that Paris also arrived at the scene and told the Prince he had rescued Rosaline from Benvolio. The latter was then taken away.

Paris then handed Rosaline over to the Prince but not before warning her that if she told the royal the truth, Paris would kill the Prince, Rosaline and Benvolio. He also threatened to hurt Olivia, thus Rosaline had no choice but to play along.

Episode 6's title was a line taken from act 4, scene 2 of Shakespeare's play "The Tempest."

Meanwhile, the show's next episode is titled "Something Wicked This Way Comes," and it is a line taken from act 4, scene 1 of Shakespeare's play "Macbeth." It is also the show's season finale. Spoilers say the episode will see Rosaline attempting to prove Benvolio is innocent in her alleged kidnapping. However, Paris will decide to act since he was the one who set Benvolio up. Lady Capulet's and Paris' plan may also be exposed in this episode.

The show's seventh episode was penned by Heather Mitchell and directed by Clark Johnson.

"Still Star-Crossed" airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.