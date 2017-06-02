'Stitchers' Season 3 Air Date, Spoilers: Linus Trips on an Idea in Latest Sneak Peek

Kirsten (Emma Ishta) and Cameron's (Kyle Harris) relationship will be put to the test when the third season of "Stitchers" premieres this month.

Facebook/StitchersPromotional banner for the upcoming third season of Freeform’s science fiction crime series “Stitchers.”

Season 2 of Freeform's science fiction crime series ended in a dramatic cliffhanger when Kirsten's attempts to find her mother trapped her in a stitch and left her life hanging in the balance. But while the Stitchers team will immediately get to work to try and bounce her back into reality, Cameron will find a way to bring her back at the cost of their relationship.

The promo for the upcoming third season shares a glimpse of Kirsten telling Cameron that she saw her father kill Cameron's son, a revelation that could shake their relationship to the very core. Will Cameron's love for Kirsten help him rise above this truth, or will it always remain as a heavy cloud hanging over their heads, threatening to throw a bolt between them at any moment?

YouTube/Freeform

Meanwhile, the official synopsis for the season 3 premiere titled "Out of the Shadows" reveal that the Stitchers lab will be on lockdown, which will, in turn, rob an anxious Linus the chance to check on his father's condition post-surgery. But could this also be the very thing that leads them to a solution to Kirsten's entrapment?

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode, Linus is seen rushing into Maggie's (Salli Richardson-Whitfield) office to try and plead his case once more. But when he says that he just knows there's something "not right" with him and Maggie quips about how the parent–child bond is like an entanglement, Linus seems to have been hit with an idea.

YouTube/Freeform

The bioelectrical engineer, who is in charge of technical communications for the Stitchers program tells their leader to send everyone to the conference room to hear him out.

What could Linus' plan be and what will it entail? And will they be able to perform it before they are reassigned for breaking protocol? What emergency mission will the director of National Security Agency (NSA), Mitchell Blair (John Billingsley) bring to them, and what shocking new information will they be learning from it?

"Stitchers" season 3 premieres on Monday, June 5, at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform.