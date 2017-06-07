'Stitchers' Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers: Kirsten and Her Team Investigate a Case of Conspiracy and Betrayal in 'For Love and Money'

Now that Kirsten (Emma Ishta) is back with her team, with the said team no longer in danger of getting disbanded, it's high time for them to get back to work on the next episode of Freeform's science-fiction series, "Stitchers."

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "For Love and Money," the Stitchers team will be investigating the death of a young woman and her wealthy boyfriend's possible involvement in it. the said young woman was found dead in her boyfriend's pool, and it will be up to Kirsten and the rest of her team to explore her memories and figure out the circumstances that eventually led to her demise.

The official trailer for the episode seems to suggest that there might be some form of conspiracy and a consequent betrayal involved. Will the wealthy boyfriend turn out to be the killer, or will the Stitchers team's investigations lead to a totally surprising resolution to the dead woman's case?

On the other hand, the synopsis has also revealed that Linus (Rites Rajan) will feel a connection to Kirsten's sister, Ivy (Sarah Davenport), while Cameron (Kyle Harris) becomes concerned about Kirsten's emotional vulnerabilities. And for her part, Kirsten's roommate, Camille (Allison Scagliotti), will find herself intrigued by an attractive medical examiner (Anna Akana), who has a preference for meeting in unusual places.

In an interview with TV Line, series creator Jeffrey Alan Schechter shared that the season will be leading Kirsten through the "warrior phase" of her journey. Schechter also teased that everybody will be more determined to improve on and perfect the stitching technology so that Kirsten can finally rescue her mother.

Moreover, Schechter revealed that even though Cameron and Kirsten are now officially together and Nina (Jasmin Savoy Brown) is out of the picture, this does not mean that Cameron and Kirsten's relationship will be smooth sailing from here on out.

"As much as they want to be together, it's going to be a delicate dance," Schechter said.

"Stitchers" season 3 episode 2 will air on Monday, June 12, at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform.