'Stitchers' Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers: Kirsten and Crew to Tackle Grittier Crimes With Higher Stakes

A new case awaits Kirsten (Emma Ishta) on the next episode of Freeform's science fiction series, "Stitchers."

A screenshot from the next episode of Freeform's science fiction series "Stitchers" featuring Emma Ishta as Kirsten Clark.

According to the official synopsis for the episode, the Stitchers team will be tasked to sort through a plethora of suspects after a high-profile divorce attorney turned up dead. What secrets will the team uncover about the said attorney's life? Who would've had the urge to kill him, and what could the reason be behind this act?

On the other hand, Linus (Ritesh Rajan) will finally uncover what could be causing the neurosync issues in the stitchers, and for some reason, this mysterious cause directly affects both Kirsten and Cameron (Kyle Harris).

In the official trailer, Kirsten claims that the more intimate she and Cameron get, the more it impairs her ability to stitch. How will this situation affect Cameron and Kirsten's relationship in the long run? Are the effects of their intimacy short-term, or do they lead to a more long-term, if not permanent, effect? Will there be a cure or an option that the two of them can try so as not to be forced to stay away from each other for good?

Will Linus, who has discovered the anomaly, be able to figure out how to fix the problem in a way that does not only ensure the efficient completion of the job, but also the continued warmth of Cameron and Kirsten's romance?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, both Ishta and Harris teased some details about their upcoming cases. According to Ishta, the team will be tackling "a lot of fun cases," but will also be facing "a little bit higher stakes."

On the other hand, Harris shared that the cases they will be encountering this season will take them to places they have never been to before, like having to deal with a victim claiming to have been abducted by an alien.

"There are some weird, kind of creepy twists and turns. We go a little dark with it," Harris said.

"Stitchers" season 3 episode 3 airs on Monday, June 19, at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform.