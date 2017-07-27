'Stitchers' Season 3 Episode 8 Spoilers: Team to Investigate the Death of Former Air Force Officer

Facebook/Stitchers Next week's episode 8 of "Stitchers" season 3 will leave the team pondering on the existence of UFOs and aliens.

Next week's episode of the Freeform series "Stitchers" will be an "X-Files" homage of sort as the team launches an investigation on the death of a former Air Force officer.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode 8 of "Stitchers" reveals that the team will find themselves leading to a former co-worker and renowned UFO expert after launching an investigation on the death of a former Air Force oficer. This, eventually, will leave them wondering whether UFOs and extraterrestrial beings are real or just a figment of the imagination.

While nothing much is known about how the upcoming episode will pan out, Carter Matt opines that it could be paying homage to the popular TV show "X-Files." Whether it will really be the case or not, the only way to confirm is to watch "Stitchers" season 3 episode 8 next week, July 31.

Meanwhile, rumors claim that the upcoming season 3 finale of the Freeform series may feature Cameron (Kyle Harris) and Kirsten (Emma Ishta) splitting up. While Harris did not confirm whether it will really be the case or not, he teased that the remaining episodes of "Stitchers" season 3 will continue to feature his character and that of Ishta struggling with their relationship and finding ways to make it work.

"And we just keep going with that struggle, trying to find the best way around that," Harris told TV Line at the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

While it remains to be seen whether Cameron and Kirsten will survive the bumps along the road of their relationship, it is also suspected that Detective Quincy Fisher (Damon Dayoub) may be filing for divorce from his wife as "Stitchers" season 3 tapers toward its end. After all, it was no less than Dayoub who revealed in an interview that his character will be making a life-changing decision before the current season of the Freeform series takes a bow.

"Stitchers" season 3 airs over Freeform on Monday evenings at 9 EDT.