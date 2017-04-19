'Stitchers' Season 3 Release Date, Spoilers: YouTube Star Anna Akana Joins Cast as Cool Medical Examiner

"Stitchers" season 3 is coming in a few months but most of the details about the upcoming series are still under wraps. Roughly two months before the season 3 premiere, only one casting has been unveiled, and that involves YouTube star Anna Akana.

Facebook/Stitchers Promotional photo for "Stitchers"

Previously, it was confirmed that Akana will be taking on a recurring role opposite Allison Scagliotti and Emma Ishta in the upcoming season of the hit drama series. She is set to portray a woman named Amanda, who has been described as a cool and confident medical examiner. As she works with the Stitchers team, she will develop an instant connection will Scagliotti's character, Camille. It remains to be seen if their connection is going to be a romantic one.

Best known for her YouTube channel that has more than 1.8 million subscribers, Akana wrote, created, produced and starred in Verizon's go90 streaming service's "Miss 2059," which has just been renewed for another season. She is also set to appear in Comedy Central's new series, "Hampton De Ville," where she will play a recurring role. Likewise, Akana will be in a supporting role opposite Bella Thorne and Halston Sage in "You Get Me" from Awesomeness Films.

Although details about "Stitchers" season 3 remain scarce, fans expect the upcoming series to address the major cliffhangers left by the previous season.

It can be recalled that in the season 2 finale, Kirsten (Ishta) decided to stitch herself into the past to find out what really happened to her family and friends, and that was when she got to discover a shocking family secret. While her love interest, Cameron (Kyle Harris), did not want her to hark back to her family's past, Kirsten was persistent. Towards the end of the episode, she was shown lying lifeless on a stitch table.

"Stitchers" season 3 premieres on June 5 on Freeform. Meanwhile, Akana will make her first appearance in episode 2, which airs on June 12.