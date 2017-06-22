'Stitchers' Season 3 Spoilers: Cameron and Kirsten's Relationship Affects Their Ability to Stitch

Things get more complicated on Freeform's "Stitchers" season 3 as the show explores a new theme: romance in the workplace. This will particularly involve Kirsten (Emma Ishta) and Cameron (Kyle Harris) and how their new relationship will affect how they perform at work.

Facebook/StitchersCameron and Kirsten in "Stitchers" season 3.

Kirsten and Cameron are officially an item, but their honeymoon phase won't last long. In fact, they will begin to bicker more in the lab right before Kirsten stitches into their newest case.

However, an even bigger problem arises when Cameron is promoted as the head of the lab, effectively making him Kirsten's boss. The promotion comes days after they official become boyfriend and girlfriend, making their transition even more difficult.

"His colleagues give him a hard time and roll their eyes now that they have to take orders from Cameron," Harris told ET Online. He added that it's a weird timing for Cameron and Kirsten, and it will definitely spice up how they deal with this issue in the workplace.

Aside from the changes in the office structure, Kirsten and Cameron's ability to stich with another person appears to be affected by their relationship.

"The more intimate Cameron and I get, the more impaired my ability to stitch becomes," Kirsten confessed to Camille in the new "Stitchers" season 3 teaser.

Meanwhile, the problematic stitch Kirsten ran into in the previous season will continue to have an effect on her this season. Kirsten is still stuck in that memory with her mother and is refusing to get out of the stitch.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, actress Emma Ishta said that Kirsten will continue her emotional journey following that stitch. However, Kyle Harris also hinted that there may be more to that stitch than just an emotional thing for Kirsten. It may be that a neurological thing went wrong or someone intentionally hacked the stitch to implant the information revealed in the season 2 finale.

"Stitchers" airs every Monday at 9 p.m. on Freeform.