'Stitchers' Season 3 Spoilers: Can Cameron Help Kirsten Return to the Real World?

Kirsten Clark's (Emma Ishta) fate will finally be answered when "Stitchers" return to Freeform for season 3.

Facebook/StitchersPromo photo for "Stitchers" season 3

In the season 2 finale, Kirsten got stuck in a stitch where she was reunited with her mother, but Cameron Goodkin (Kyle Harris) and the rest of the Stitchers team are willing to do everything that they can to bring her back into the real world.

This means that the team will be back in action, despite the threat of being dissolved for going against the rules in the past.

According to the synopsis for the premiere episode called "Out of the Shadows," the Stitchers are already prepared for reassignment to different projects as a repercussion of their past actions. However, the team will be surprised when NSA director Mitchell Blair (John Billingsley) will make a surprising announcement to everyone as he orders them to do an emergency stitch that could result to a shocking new discovery.

Meanwhile, the trailer for the season 3 premiere of "Stitchers" will also shed some light about the truth regarding Kirsten's mother. At the end of season 2, the stitching anomaly took Kirsten to a memory that she shared with her mother who was long believed to have disappeared.

Toward the closing part of the season 3 premiere sneak peek, though, Kirsten appears to be telling the rest of the team that her mother is still alive. However, there are no details yet if Kirsten will manage to prove her new discovery.

The trailer also revealed that the upcoming season will be filled with steamy hookups. It includes the long-awaited pairing of Kirsten and Cameron, but it could be made complicated with the latter's relationship with Nina (Jasmin Savoy Brown).

The sneak peek also showed that Camille Engelson (Allison Scagliotti) will have an intimate moment with Amanda (Anna Akana).

Freeform will air the premiere episode of "Stitchers" season 3 on Monday, June 5, at 9 p.m. EDT.