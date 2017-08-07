'Stitchers' Season 3 Spoilers: Kirsten Gives Maggie an Ultimatum

Facebook/Stitchers 'Stitchers' season 3 airs Mondays at 9/8c on Freeform.

The next episode of "Stitchers" season 3 will find Kirsten putting some pressure on Maggie as she tries to find out the answer to this week's case.

The official synopsis for episode 9 suggests that Maggie is likely to receive an ultimatum from Kirsten as the latter tries to stitch into a dead volleyball player's brain to find the real cause of his death. As Kirsten, Camille, Cameron and Linus try to accomplish their task, they will look for answers even from the hidden corners of the internet and accidentally stumble upon something that will only make the situation worse for them.

Last week, Freeform released a teaser for the upcoming episode that showed an angry Kirsten talking to Cameron and telling him that because of the situation with Maggie, she can no longer work for the Stitchers. This urges Cameron to talk to Maggie as well and tell her that Kirsten is more important to him than the job, so if Kirsten stops working for the Stitchers program, he will leave too.

The teaser also shows Camille and Linus talking about their recent mission, with Camille telling the other how surprised she was when she learned that she was being suspected as the hitman of the Stitchers. The clip makes it look like none of the members of the Stitchers still want to be part of the team, making its dissolution highly likely.

However, one scene in the teaser video shows Cameron hugging and trying to comfort Kirsten amidst the challenge she is facing involving Maggie, so it is also possible that the two might ultimately decide to not give up their participation in Stitchers just yet.

"Stitchers" has not been renewed yet for a fourth season so the upcoming episode might raise the stakes higher for all the characters, assuming that there is only one episode left for the series.

"Stitchers" season 3, episode 9 will air on Aug. 7, Monday, at 9 p.m. EST on Freeform.