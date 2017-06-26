'Stitchers' Season 3 Spoilers: Linus and Camille Double Date; Kirsten and Cameron Question Their Relationship

The upcoming episode of "Stitchers" season 3 will see Kirsten (Emma Ishta) tapping into the mind of a spy.

Facebook/Stitchers'Stitchers' season 3 airs Mondays at 9/8c on Freeform.

The synopsis for the next episode, which is titled "Mind Palace," stated that Kirsten will be tasked to stitch into the memory of an MI6 agent. However, it will not be an easy assignment for her due to the agent being a spy who used visual codes in order to store secrets. Kirsten must peruse through the agent's memories and find out which ones are worth investigating.

Meanwhile, Linus (Ritesh Rajan) and Camille (Allison Scagliotti) will arrange to go on a double date. However, they will invite other people as their dates.

An exclusive sneak peek was obtained by TVLine, and by the looks of it, the double date did not have a great start. It opened with Amanda (Anna Akana) making cocktails for everyone while Camille got dressed. When she revealed herself to Amanda, she was pleasantly surprised and they shared a kiss. Their intimate moment was then interrupted by Linus and Ivy (Sarah Davenport), who arrived with wine. Camille acted friendly towards Ivy and even accepted her hug, but it was clear from the look on her face that she was not too ecstatic.

Another sneak peek saw Kirsten talking to Camille about the stitching program. Since the latter was now heading the stitches, Kirsten pointed out that they could devote more time to the regions that they need to map out. This was all for the perfection of stitching. Camille then said she would need to go behind the National Security Agency's back, which Kirsten had no problem with. Incidentally, Camille agreed with the plan as well.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It featured John Doe, the MI6 agent who used a trick called mind palace to keep secrets. Kirsten was then seen opening a door, which Linus said was the gate to viable memories. But it seemed Kirsten had another issue at hand since Cameron (Kyle Harris) was questioning their trust.

"Stitchers" season 3 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on Freeform.