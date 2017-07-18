'Stitchers' Season 3 Spoilers: More Camsen Moments in Episode 7, 'Just the Two of Us'

When Jeffrey Alan Schechter's science fiction crime drama series "Stitchers" returns with an all-new episode, Kirsten Clark (Emma Ishta) will have Cameron Goodkin (Kyle Harris) all to herself.

As revealed in the synopsis of episode 7 of "Stitchers" season 3, titled "Just the Two of Us," Kirsten wakes up to an empty stitch lab, except for Cameron. The pair will go on a mission to find their missing colleagues, including Camille (Allison Scagliotti) and Linus (Ritesh Rajan). They follow a series of mysterious clues that could lead to their friends' whereabouts.

In their time alone with each other, Kirsten will be forced to confront her emotions about her relationship with Cameron.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, Harris and Ishta both confirmed multiple Camsten moments this season. According to the actor, there will be "all sorts of romantic things between them this season." He said, "If you've been wanting them to kiss, they kiss. If you wanted more, they do more. There's a lot."

Perhaps the upcoming episode will feature a few of these highly anticipated Camsten moments.

Furthermore, Ishta told Entertainment Weekly last month that the lead character will be in the emotional journey that she has been on since the pilot season. With that in mind, fans can expect Kirsten to become a more emotional person this season since she continues to progress into a fuller human being each season.

For the uninitiated, Kirsten, who was recruited into a covert government agency, is capable of stitching herself into the minds of those who have recently passed away. She uses her abilities to solve murders.

"Just the Two of Us" will be followed by "Dreamland," which will air on July 31.

"Stitchers" season 3 episode 7, titled "Just the Two of Us," airs on Monday, July 24, at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform.