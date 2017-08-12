Stop Blaming Disney for Your Insatiable Appetite for Entertainment

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Christian Post or its editors.

(Photo: movies.disney.co.uk) Beauty and the Beast to be released in U.S. theaters March 17, 2017.

I am not upset with Disney. I am downright furious with the church.

As you read this, you can trust that there are now hundreds of articles circulating in conservative and Christian media circles, highlighting the latest transgressions of the Disney Corporation. These articles are undoubtedly inspiring thousands of lamentations about the tragic loss of a company that once cherished and promoted traditional family values.

These articles will all feature the same common denominator — Disney represents everything that is wrong with American culture. If only that were the case.

When will we ever learn?

In case you missed the story, Disney has now taken the culture war from the silver screen to the small screen. Less than five months after featuring the first "exclusively gay moment" ever depicted on a Disney major motion picture, the entertainment leviathan has now chosen to advance a homosexual agenda on a program specifically targeted for preschoolers.

On a program entitled Doc McStuffins, the Disney Junior network ran an episode featuring a lesbian family unit, and the script was clear to make multiple references to the fact that the child had "two moms." This should not surprise anyone, considering that when the show was launched in 2012, Executive Producer Chris Nee confessed a desire to instill subtle messages about the acceptance of homosexual marriage relationships before the impressionable minds of children.

Five years later, now that her scattered seeds have finally bore fruit, the impotent outrage of Christians is on full display for all the world to see.

This outrage is perhaps the only thing more fraudulent than a Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme.

Christian outrage? Give me a break.

Just about all of us will do absolutely nothing in response to Disney moving the cultural football a few yards closer to the secular promised land of total depravity. Nothing, that is, except complain, point fingers, and desperately seek abdication from our active role in ensuring our own destruction.

It's never our problem that the country is vanishing before our very eyes. It never has anything to do with us refusing to live our faith. It's always the homosexuals, the atheists, the Democrats, or basically anyone else not actively returning our gaze in the mirror.

One stupid little Disney cartoon is hardly the source of our looming demise as a country. The problem is that we Christians refuse to confront the painful truth that, as a whole, we don't even possess an ounce of self-restraint when it comes to regulating our insatiable appetite for entertainment.

You need evidence that we'll do nothing? Just look at the latest petition circulating amongst our community. I pledge to boycott all Disney TV channels until Disney commits to protect the innocence of our children.

Oh wow, bold move there.

Boycott the latest Star Wars movie? Boycott the NFL on ESPN? Boycott the ABC Network? Boycott Disney World and Disney Land? Oh no, that would be too hard. Don't be ridiculous.

Let's just get 5,000 people to boycott the channels we already don't watch. That'll show 'em.

Read that pledge again. This isn't a boycott; it is essentially a contract promising our ongoing patronage across the vast network of Disney product offerings.

I'm sure our outrage will really cause Disney to learn their lesson this time. Just like when we helped make Beauty and the Beast the highest grossing motion picture of 2017, generating domestic revenues of over half a billion dollars in just four months of production.

This may sound heretical to the modern Christian, but you want to know what will really stifle and suppress the destructive cultural narrative? Turn off the damn television. Stop scattering its poisonous seeds over your heart. Stop subjecting your children to the gospel of gender dysphoria. Psalm 101:3 states that "I will not look with approval on anything that is vile." Why do we insist on doing just that for roughly four hours per night?

Your life represents a masterfully divine creation that can shine the light of Christ upon a culture in complete disarray. Why do you insist on playing the role of the fly captivated by the radiant glow of the bug-zapper?

For over 60 years, television has nurtured an environment enabling people touched by the very finger of God to erroneously repurpose their lives. Is the highest purpose of life really found in how we respond to fabricated portrayals of how other people pretend to live their lives in a controlled environment?

For heaven's sake, get up, take your mat, and walk! We are not going to restore our culture with our feet firmly planted in complacency and comfort. Do you honestly think the solution to society's ills can be obtained without any measure of sacrifice whatsoever?

Ladies and gentlemen, Disney is not the problem. We are the problem.

If we cannot find the resolve to unplug from a cultural narrative devoted to our own destruction, do we really have anything to complain about?

Michael Abbott is a Christian philosopher, author, and apologist. His articles have appeared on World Net Daily and The New Americana. His first book, "Entitled to Slavery: A Blueprint for Breaking the Chains that Threaten American Exceptionalism," is published by WND Books. Interact with Michael on Facebook @AbbottSpeaks, subscribe to the AbbottSpeaks weekly podcast, or visit www.AbbottSpeaks.com.