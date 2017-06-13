'Strange Brigade' Is Coming to the Xbox One, PS4 and PC

"Strange Brigade" is the latest offering from Rebellion, the developers behind the massively successful "Sniper Elite" series and the "Zombie Army" trilogy. "Strange Brigade" is a third-person shooter action-adventure co-op game set in the 1930s, at the time of the British Empire, and features four playable characters.

Facebook/strangebrigade"Strange Brigade" is a third-person shooter action-adventure game set in the 1930s featuring four unique playable characters.

In a surprising move, the studio announced their newest game through a trailer that creatively makes use of the cliffhanger motifs that were prevalent in the adventure films of that same time period. In the game, the "Strange Brigade" is introduced as a military unit from the British Empire that is sent to investigate paranormal occurrences which often involve the undead and even a giant hostile Anubis.

"There are remote corners of the British Empire where the shadows linger at their deepest. The servants of The Crown know about these places and the supernatural beings that sometimes lurk there," the trailer begins. "Embark on an exotic safari into danger where few dare go and fewer return! Encounter fantastic and forgotten civilizations shrouded in mystery! Uncover treacherous tombs and unfathomable evil, never-before-seen by any human now living! This pulse-pounding adventure will rivet you to your game controller!"

Since this is a co-op game, it can definitely be played with friends who can choose one of four heroes. The game also promises that each of those playable characters has their own unique weapons, tactics, and even super powers. According to Videogamer, it is also possible that the number of playable characters might increase after the game's release.

Rebellion developed the "Zombie Army" trilogy as a spin-off to the "Sniper Elite" series but it would seem that this brand-new game will be a stand-alone. There has been no release date confirmed yet but it is expected that more information about the game will be released during the E3 2017 this June 13 to June 15.