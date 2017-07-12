'Strange Brigade' News: Rebellion Thinks Porting Game to Nintendo Switch Can Be 'Quite Difficult'

Rebellion Developments Promotional image for "Strange Brigade"

Porting "Strange Brigade" to Nintendo Switch might be "quite difficult," says developer studio Rebellion Developments.

"Strange Brigade" was one of the surprise announcements made during the Electronic Entertainment Expo event last month. The survival horror-themed game gathered hype because of its interesting gameplay mechanics which combined cooperative gaming on a third-person shooter perspective while also adding puzzle elements.

So far, the game was announced to be released on Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, since the rollout of the Nintendo Switch and its market success, it has been a common question if upcoming games will have a version for Nintendo's on-the-go console.

Express Online asked Rebellion's co-founder, Jason Kingsley, the same question and the answer, as of now, is uncertain. Kingsley said, "We've certainly not announced anything."

He added, "The amount of graphics fidelity in the game might make it quite difficult."

Kingley also mentioned that he used to think the Nintendo Switch was just "another crazy Nintendo thing." However, he admitted: "But I have to say now, I'm a convert. I think it's really quite good. I quite like the idea of playing a proper game on the go."

On a good note, Kingsley admitted that seeing and hearing fans and gaming news outlets respond to announcements during E3 2017 helped them also realize the demand for games to come for the Nintendo Switch platform.

With that, the Rebellion Developments chief gave a more positive response and said: "One of the benefits of coming to a show like this is we get feedback from yourself and others, and watch people play the game.

He added: "And people make suggestions and we think, 'You know what, a few people have said that, so maybe we should look at it.'"

However, Express Online reported that porting "Strange Brigade" to Nintendo Switch could result to a major repercussion — not releasing the game to other consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One.

On other related news, Rebellion Developments has already announced that another game in their pipeline — "Rogue Trooper Redux" — is in development for Nintendo Switch.