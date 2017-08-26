'Stranger Things' News: Showrunners Confirm a Third Season

Facebook/StrangerThingsTV The cast of "Stranger Things" on Netflix could return for season 3, according to David Harbour.

The sophomore season of "Stranger Things" has yet to arrive in October, but the creators of the series have already confirmed its renewal for a third installment.

Several days ago, co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer announced that there would still be another season after the upcoming one ends.

"Stranger Things" is one of the most popular series on Netflix. Since it premiered on the giant streaming network, the show has become a huge part of popular culture and has helped give a boost to Netflix's total earnings last year.

While having a second season for a series as popular as "Stranger Things" is often a given, the Duffer brothers previously kept mum on the subject of having the show renewed for a third installment.

Luckily for fans, the showrunners finally confirmed that after season 2, "Stranger Things" will be back for third one. Ross also hinted that the series might conclude after its fourth season. "We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," he said in an interview with Vulture.

Last July, Netflix unveiled the official trailer for season 2, which the Duffer brothers teased would feel more like a movie sequel than a TV series. Based on its synopsis, the new season will follow the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana, as they deal with the aftermath of recent events. Set in 1984, viewers will also find that although Will Byers has already been saved from the Upside Down, the town's residents must now brace themselves for the arrival of a new sinister entity who will pose a bigger threat to them.

As for the third season, the Duffer brothers said the plot might have to be set outside Hawkins. "We just have to keep adjusting the story. Though I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year," Ross told Vulture.

"Stranger Things" season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Oct. 27.