'Stranger Things' Season 2 Air Date, News: New Photo from Super Bowl Teaser Shows Kids in 'Ghostbusters' Uniform

Surprisingly, not everyone is a fan of football. But for those who are avid viewers of Netflix's "Stranger Things," there may be a reason to turn the TV on during the big game, maybe not for the game itself but rather for the commercials.

YouTube/ Netflix US & Canada

Entertainment Weekly has given an exclusive glimpse of a scene from the teaser that will be aired during the Super Bowl this Sunday, Feb. 5. It features Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) suited up as the iconic Ghostbusters.

It rather is strange that the kids are dressed up the way they are, but given the fact that the title is "Stranger Things," and that they deal with the supernatural, perhaps that's reason enough. If anything, it could mean there is a new threat at Hawkins Middle School.

The season 2 teaser for the science fiction series will be one of the many commercials to watch out for during Super Bowl 51. It will be joining other advertisements for the big game, such as clips from the gaming hybrid Nintendo Switch, cyborg film "Ghost in the Shell" and even the car company Audi.

So what will the new season of "Stranger Things" have in store for the fans? Will it have more supernatural influences or will they be dealing with their normal lives? Apparently, the latter may be a bit of a challenge.

It can be recalled in a past interview with Collider that director Shawn Levy teased a bit of the plot. "Will Byers was in that Upside Down for a while," Levy said. "So Season 2 is about this determined desire to return to normalcy in Hawkins, in the Byers family, in that group of friends, and it's the struggle to reclaim normalcy and maybe the impossibility of it."

"Stranger Things" is set to return on Netflix sometime in 2017.