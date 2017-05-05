'Stranger Things' Season 2 Cast News, Spoilers: Will Chase Tapped to Play Recurring Role; Cast Talks Secret Script

The "Stranger Things" cast has added another name to its roster for season 2. Will Chase, who is known for his work on "Nashville" and "Smash," has been tapped to play a recurring role.

Facebook/StrangerThingsTV'Stranger Things' season 2 will premiere on Halloween.

According to TVLine, Chase will portray Neil Mayfield, a father who recently moved his family from California to Hawkins, Indiana. While other details about him remain unknown, the publication theorizes that Mayfield could be the father of Billy and Max, two new characters who will be portrayed by Dacre Montgomery and Sadie Sink, respectively.

Production for the second season is already underway in Atlanta, and it looks like the story is so top secret that the cast cannot even share details with their families.

In an interview with emmy magazine, the young cast members of the show revealed how strict it has become in season 2.

"My brother always asks me, 'Gate, can you send me the script?' I'm like, 'It's a new season, and it's a lot stricter than last year 'cause he read them last year, but this year he's not able to 'cause we don't want any, like, hacking interference," Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, said.

While plot details are rather scarce at this point, it has been said that the upcoming season will be a lot scarier and bigger than the first. Season 2 is also going to be quite different, especially since the Upside Down will be explored more.

New faces are also going to be introduced. Apart from Chase, Sean Astin and Paul Reiser have joined the cast. Astin will portray Bob Newby, who went to school with Joyce and Hopper and now manages a Radio Shack. It has been revealed that Astin's character will strike a romantic relationship with Joyce, getting on Hopper's nerves. Reiser, on the other hand, will play Dr. Owens from the Department of Energy.

"Stranger Things" season 2 will be released on Oct. 31 on Netflix.