'Stranger Things' Season 2 Characters, Plot Rumors: Character Posters Offer First Look at New Characters

Facebook/StrangerThingsTV The cast of "Stranger Things" on Netflix could return for season 3, according to David Harbour.

The second season of "Stranger Things" is now in development and new character posters for the upcoming installment have just arrived. Over the last several weeks, Netflix has been releasing posters for the show. These include some that honored the iconic movies of the '80s that in a way prompted the creation of the series. In the most recent batch of posters, however, Netflix showcased the key characters of Hawkins.

The new character posters featured 10 familiar faces from the first installment and two new ones who viewers will be meeting in the second season. Aside from Eleven and the other returning characters, the posters offered a first look at the enigmatic siblings Billy and Max, played by "Power Rangers" star Dacre Montgomery and "The Glass Castle" star Sadie Sink, respectively. The role of the siblings in the show is still under wraps, but there are speculations that since they are grouped with Eleven in the posters, the two newcomers might be joining up with Will and his friends.

After the debut season of "Stranger Things" became a massive hit, many of its fans are looking forward to the release of the second installment. According to reports and based on the newly-unveiled posters, season 2 will feature most of the original characters from the previous installment and will follow them as they try to cope with the aftermath of what happened to Will previously.

In season 2, fans can also expect each character to get their respective arcs, although most of the installment will have special focus on Will and reportedly picks up right where the first airing left off.

Previously, Netflix confirmed that "Stranger Things" would be renewed until its fourth season. It remains to be seen if the network will extend the show beyond that, but fans can take comfort in the fact that the upcoming season will not be the last.

"Stranger Things" season 2 will premiere on Oct. 27 on Netflix.