'Stranger Things' Season 2 News, Air Date: Netflix Releases Teaser Trailer, Reveals Halloween Premiere

Fans have been waiting for the second installment of Netflix's critical hit, "Stranger Things." And in a trailer that aired during the recent Super Bowl 2017, it was revealed that season 2 will air on Halloween.

The trailer only lasts a little over half a minute, which is not much, but it managed to stir up quite a frenzy among fans and on the internet. The clip starts out with an old commercial for Eggos, Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) favorite food, but it soon becomes clear that not everything in Hawkins, Indiana has gone back to normal.

"Eleven!" Mike (Finn Wolfhard) shouts as an upside down Eleven awakens with blood dripping from her nose again. Various shots are then flashed across the screen as the threat of the Upside Down unfolds. A scene featuring three of the four lead boys on bicycles is shown. By the looks of it, they are in a hurry to get somewhere. Another scene sees police chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) obstensibly inspecting something until a blast from the wall knocks him to the side.

Mike, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) are then seen standing outside of the school in Ghostbuster costumes. But then, Dustin seems to notice something from far away as his gaze shifts. And judging by his facial expression, whatever he sees is not good. The scene then changes to show Hopper digging.

"The world is turning upside down," the trailer warns, as a quick flash of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) being tested is shown. His mother, Joyce (Winona Ryder), is right there beside him. It can be recalled that the end of season 1 saw Will coughing up a slug of some sort, making it clear that he has not fully recovered from his time in the Upside Down.

A drawing of a multilegged creature is then featured, and it looks like the beast is coming for something. It is soon discovered that the drawing is not baseless as a thunderous red sky highlights the silhouette of the giant creature with many legs.

The trailer certainly served up some exciting scenes, but there are also new cast members to look forward to. Apart from Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Paul Reiser and Linnea Berthelsen, Sean Astin has also been cast to play Joyce's new boyfriend, Bob Newby.

"Stranger Things" returns on Oct. 31 on Netflix.