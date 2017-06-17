'Stranger Things' Season 2 News: Producer Says Fans May Be Both 'Disappointed' and 'Satisfied' with Upcoming Season

"Stranger Things" fans are excited for what is to come when the show returns later this year, but the people behind the popular Netflix series have surprises in store that they say may disappoint and satisfy the viewers at the same time.

Facebook/StrangerThingsTVThe image shows a scene from Netflix's "Stranger Things" season 1.

In a Facebook Live interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer and director Shawn Levy talked about what the avid fans of "Stranger Things" should look forward to, emphasizing that they may not like everything they are going to see next season.

"We are going to do things that fans will be disappointed in but I think they will be more satisfied by," he teased. "I'll give one example that I've been asked about a hundred times which is people still think Barb's alive. Because you think you want that but you wouldn't really want that."

The team reportedly has had countless fans, even celebrities, approach them to ask about Barb's (Shannon Purser) fate, and during the interview, the EP finally put an end to the speculations.

He also added, "We are not going to cravenly service the wish-list of fans, we're going to service the Duffer instincts and what they feel is the right story to tell."

With that said, it is obvious that Barb is gone for good. However, the upcoming season still looks promising as it was previously reported that the series is going to feature new stories and characters and answer the burning questions from the previous season. It will also have an even darker tone, with new monsters coming in that are said to be worse than the first season's Demogorgon, and have another major cliffhanger finale.

In other news, David Harbour, who plays the cop named Jim Hopper in the series, recently dropped a spoiler about his character. According to the 43-year-old actor, Hopper will have a different tone in the upcoming season, and that the events in the previous one, including his discoveries about himself, will lead him into a different arc.

"Stranger Things" season 2 premieres on Netflix this Halloween.