'Stranger Things' Season 2 News, Release Date: Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' Was Initially Not Included in the Trailer

Facebook/Stranger Things A new trailer for "Stranger Things" debuted at the recent SDCC.

A full trailer for "Stranger Things" season 2 debuted at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con recently, and it was just about everything that fans wanted to see and more. Although the scenes shown in the video were enough to make fans want to watch the new season soon, what added to the thrill was the inclusion of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" in the clip.

Shortly after the unveiling, series producer Shawn Levy revealed that the song almost did not make it to "Stranger Things" season 2's trailer. According to him, the inclusion of "Thriller" was initially rejected due to licensing issues, but he believed that using it in the trailer would help take it to the next level, so he tried his best to make sure it happened.

"And so, I basically decided to be a massive pain in the a**, and I went back into bull-headed producer mode. And I figured out a way to work out a deal to license 'Thriller.' So that was a really happy day—the day we pulled off that licensing arrangement," he told io9.

Having been rejected repeatedly for months, Levy revealed that including "Thriller" in the trailer was the hardest thing he had ever had to do as a producer. He said they made another SDCC trailer without the song in it, and while it was great, he and the Duffer brothers knew things would be better if "Thriller" was included in it. That is why he was so elated when they finally reached a deal.

"Stranger Things" season 2 will follow the people of Hawkins, Indiana, as they recover from the horrors of the Demogorgon. The synopsis for the new season reveals that after Will Byers gets out of the Upside Down, a new horrendous entity comes and poses a threat against them once again.

"Stranger Things" season 2 will premiere on Oct. 27 on Netflix.