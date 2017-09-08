'Stranger Things' Season 2 News, Release Date: New Character Posters Tease Terrifying Installment; EP Talks Plans Beyond Season 3

Facebook/StrangerThingsTV 'Stranger Things' season 2 will be released on Oct. 27 on Netflix.

"Stranger Things" season 2 is scheduled to be released in October, and it definitely looks like it will be far scarier than before.

New character posters have been released, which showed the terrified faces of the kids of Hawkins, Indiana. Apart from the kids who fans were introduced to in season 1, Dacre Montgomery and Sadie Sink were also present as brother-and-sister Billy and Max, respectively. But the kids were not the only ones who had their own posters. There were also some for Winona Ryder and David Harbour. All of the posters featured the tagline, "It only gets stranger."

In anticipation of the second season's arrival, Netflix recently released a recap video that paid homage to retro video games. The clip recalled some of the most memorable and pivotal scenes from season 1, though it did not go all the way to the end with spoilers.

Season 2 will bring a lot more horrors coming from the Upside Down after the door to the other dimension was left open. The kids, with the massive help of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), managed to defeat the Demogorgon and save Will in season 1. However, there are more terrifying creatures arriving soon. Some of them were already teased in the trailer, particularly one that looked like a giant spider.

After spending most of season 1 in a recurring capacity, Noah Schnapp (Will) and Joe Keery (Steve) will have more scenes as they were promoted to series regulars ahead of the second installment.

The new season will find Will, newly rescued from the Upside Down, struggling with strange symptoms. Fans can also expect the return of Eleven. It can be recalled that the end of season 1 saw her disappear with the Demogorgon. Her fate was left in the air for some time, but fans can rest assured that she will be appearing in season 2.

Netflix has already renewed the series for a third season, but anything beyond that remains up in the air. Rumors have begun to swirl that season 3 could be the end, but executive producer Shawn Levy told Forbes that there was no truth to them. In fact, Levy revealed that he and the Duffer brothers have plotted out the story for longer.

"There is no plan to stop Stranger Things after three seasons. That rumor is false," Levy said. "I will say right now we have a vision and arc for this story longer than three seasons."

"Stranger Things" will return on Oct. 27 on Netflix.