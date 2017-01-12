'Stranger Things' Season 2 Release Date, News: Millie Bobby Brown Clarifies Barb is 'Still Dead'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Following the "Stranger Things" cast members' participation in the "La La Land"-themed opening of the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, Millie Bobby Brown had to clarify that Barbara "Barb" Holland (Shannon Purser) is still dead.

Reuters/Mike BlakeMillie Bobby Brown from Netflix's "Stranger Things" as she walks the red carpet during the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Brown plays the role of Eleven, one of the main characters, in the Netflix hit horror TV series "Stranger Things."

It can be recalled that in the first season of "Stranger Things," Barb accompanied her best friend Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) to a party. While opening a can of beer, Barb cut herself. As she spent time in the pool, the blood from her wound attracted the Monster that dragged her into the other dimension called the Upside Down where she was also killed.

In the five-minute opening sequence led by this year's host, Jimmy Fallon, Brown alongside other "Stranger Things" cast members such as Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Finn Wolfhard performed a short dance and rap number that ended with an explosive line, "And Barb is still alive!"

However, despite what was said during their performance at the opening sequence, Brown clarified that nothing has changed in Barb's fate. The young actress told Entertainment Weekly, "No, she's not alive!"

Entertainment Weekly also noted that despite the fact that Barb is still dead, a good part of season 2 will be about her and how she will get justice from the Monster. It was previously hinted by David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper in "Stranger Things," during an appearance at "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon last October.

On other news, executive producer Shawn Levy promised fans that the second installment of "Stranger Things" is going to be bigger and "potentially darker." Levy told Vanity Fair, "The threat, which in Season 1 was to Will Byers, has grown."

Levy then said that was all he could give as a clue but also added, "I will say Season 2 has a bigger cast and is definitely loyal to the kind of magical storytelling that we established in the first season. It's character-based and still about our core group of characters."

"Stranger Things" season 2 is going to feature nine episodes – one episode more than the last season – and will likely premiere this year.