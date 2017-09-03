'Stranger Things' Season 2 Release Date, News: Netflix Drops Retro Video Game Recap

Facebook/Stranger Things "Stranger Things" season 2 premieres this October 27 on Netflix.

Fans of "Stranger Things" are counting the days until season 2 finally releases on Netflix. But before it debuts, the streaming giant is making sure that fans remember what happened in season 1.

Netflix recently released a video that recapped some of the events from the first season. Titled "Level Up," the recap clip channeled retro video games for its theme, keeping up with the overall thread of nostalgia.

The video opened with a shot of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) as the "press start" option was flashed. It featured some of the characters adding to their inventory, with Mike (Finn Wolfhard) getting waffles to give to Eleven and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) stocking up on chocolate pudding.

The characters also lost points when they had mistakes and gained extra points when they did something great or when they were just outright sassy. Steve (Joe Keery), for example, reeled in points for beating the Demogorgon with a bat.

But perhaps the scene that struck a chord with most viewers was the one involving Barb (Shannon Purser), who was unfairly lured and killed by the Demogorgon after she decided to stay with her friend Nancy (Natalia Dyer). Her death was revisited in level 4 of the recap and showed her choice to "stay here" instead of heading home--a decision that led to her getting killed. After she died, no one batted an eye, which then led to the social media hashtag #justiceforbarb.

Fans will be happy to know, though, that Barb's death will be addressed in the upcoming season. Purser previously revealed as much and teased that justice will be brought for her character.

As for what else to expect from the second season, it has been said that there will be more frightening monsters wreaking havoc--creatures that, according to executive producer Shawn Levy, make the Demogorgon look "quaint." The Upside Down will also be explored further and plays a more important role in the new season.

All of the episodes of "Stranger Things" season 2 will be available on Oct. 27 on Netflix.

Watch the recap video below: