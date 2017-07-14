'Stranger Things' Season 2 Release Date, News: Netflix Reveals October Arrival, New Poster

Facebook/StrangerThingsTV 'Stranger Things' season 2 will premiere on Oct. 27 on Netflix.

Netflix has revealed a new poster for the upcoming second season of "Stranger Things," as well as a change in release date for the science fiction series.

"Stranger Things" season 2 was previously scheduled to arrive on Halloween, Oct. 31, as the Super Bowl ad revealed. However, the streaming giant has now announced that the series will return four days early, on Oct. 27.

The new poster features the four boys, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Will (Noah Schnapp), on their bikes in the middle of the road and looking up at a monstrous creature's silhouette against the lightning-filled red sky. A sign to the side reads "Welcome to Hawkins."

A 25-second teaser clip was also shared by the official "Stranger Things" Twitter page. It opened with a close-up of the road as the year 1984 was displayed across the screen. Four boys on bikes passed by and it was revealed that season 2 "only gets stranger" from here.

Many things have been said about the upcoming season, though plot details are still scarce at this point. It is known, though, that more character development, particularly for the kids, is in store.

The Upside Down, a world only briefly previewed in the first season, will take a larger role in the new season. Questions will be answered, and the extent of the Upside Down's effect on Will shall be known.

There will also be new creatures wreaking havoc and terrifying the kids in the new season. Executive producer Shawn Levy has even compared them to the Demogorgon, the main antagonist in the first season, as he said that it looked "quaint" in contrast to these new evils.

Fans are also excited to see the return of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). It can be recalled that she seemingly gave up her life in the season 1 finale in order to save her friends and the entire town.

All of the episodes of "Stranger Things" season 2 will be available on Oct. 27 on Netflix.