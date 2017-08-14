'Stranger Things' Season 2 Release Date, Plot Rumors: A Tribute to 1984 Horror Classic 'A Nightmare on Elm Street'

When the Duffer brothers' retro horror series "Stranger Things" returns with an all-new season, viewers are expecting the show to pay homage to several film classics.

Facebook/StrangerThingsTV "Stranger Things" season 2 premieres this October 27 on Netflix.

The second season is expected to pay tribute to the 1984 classic "A Nightmare on Elm Street." A poster recently shared on the show's official social media platforms features Nancy Wheeler with a demogorgon's claws hovering over her head.

"If Nancy doesn't kill the Demogorgon, it's coming for you next," the caption reads.

The poster is quite similar to that of the '80s movie poster in which Nancy, also the name of the film's lead star, can be seen distressed, while Freddy Krueger is grabbing her head.

Although the recent poster clearly references the horror flick, it is still unclear if the second season's plot will allude to it.

One thing is for sure: When the show returns, the boys will be dressed as the "Ghostbusters" for Holloween.

Next season, "The Goonies" actor Sean Astin will be introduced as Bob Newby, Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper's (David Harbour) high school classmate who now runs the local Hawkins RadioShack.

A new member of the Department of Energy will also be assigned to Hawkins to contain last season's events. Dr. Owens will be portrayed by Paul Reiser.

Linnea Berthelsen will be playing the role of Roman, a woman who has suffered a great loss in her childhood. Although she is not a resident of Hawkins, she is tied to the supernatural events that take place in the little town.

Apart from the aforementioned new additions, the gang will be meeting new kids. Max, the tough tomboy who is generally suspicious of everyone around her, will be portrayed by Sadie Sink. Her older-step brother, Billy, will be played by Dacre Montgomery.

"Stranger Things" season 2 premieres on Oct. 27 on Netflix.