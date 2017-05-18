'Stranger Things' Season 2 Release Date, Spoilers: Series Becomes Available on Halloween, Eleven Comes Back

The Netflix series "Stranger Things" has gained a lot of attention from viewers in the past year and fans have been waiting patiently for the release of season 2. Netflix has now announced that "Stranger Things" will be available on Halloween, Oct. 31.

Facebook/StrangerThingsTV 'Stranger Things' season 2 will premiere on Halloween.

Netflix has also released a trailer for the series, but not much is given away.

The trailer starts with an outdated commercial for waffles, which then immediately switches to a short glimpse of an upside-down Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). This gives viewers a hint that Eleven will be back on the show, but without any details on when and where she will appear.

In line with the Halloween theme, the kids of "Stranger Things" are seen dressed up in Ghostbuster costumes in the trailer. Their costumes give confirmation to the news that the season will be set in 1984. Another scene with the kids shows them riding their bikes, once again. Their destination was not shown, so the possibilities are endless. One possibility is that they are riding their bikes to visit Eleven.

At the end of the trailer, Will (Noah Schnapp) is shown still hooked up to multiple machines. He could still be recovering from the incidents in the previous season or something else is going on with him. The people Will was with in the scene are new characters who have not yet appeared on the show, so their agenda remains unknown.

In an interview with Deadline, David Harbour, who plays Sheriff Hopper in the series, believes that fans will have different reactions to the new season.

According to Harbour, "We're going to take a lot of risks. I think people are going to be pissed off by things. I think they are going to be elated and excited about things. It's all further in terms of going on this journey."

It seems that a lot of exciting things will happen in the new season, but while waiting for the release of season 2 of "Stranger Things," season 1 is available for viewing on Netflix.