'Stranger Things' Season 2 Rumors: Series' New Trailer to Debut this Weekend at the SDCC

A new trailer for "Stranger Things" season 2 is expected to debut at this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this Saturday, July 22.

There is no denying that "Stranger Things" season 2 is one of the most-anticipated TV events this year. However, after the release of its first-ever trailer at this year's Super Bowl event, nothing official has ever been heard from the series.

Recently, a short teaser for the series has been uploaded on Twitter. While the said teaser does not offer much other than the wrong door has been opened and remains open, it is believed that it is just a matter of days before fans can be treated to a more detailed trailer that will give them a better glimpse of what to expect from "Stranger Things" season 2.

According to reports, it is likely for "Stranger Things" season 2 to drop its latest trailer in its scheduled panel at the SDCC this July 22. With the series finally arriving this October, it is believed that the series will make the event an opportunity to offer its latest never-seen-before footage.

However, even before the next full-length trailer of "Stranger Things" season 2 is dropped, the series creators, the Duffer Brothers, already promised that the next installment of the Netflix original series will be better than its premiere season in more ways than one.

"Bigger, darker, scarier. Also, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) has teeth and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has hair," the Duffer Brothers told Variety in a recent interview when they were asked what fans can expect from "Stranger Things" season 2.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that "Stranger Things" season 2 will place Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) in the midst of horrors once more after he was abducted by the Demogorgon last season. According to reports, something disturbing will happen to the character in the first few episodes of the upcoming season of the series, and his friends will just pretend that everything is normal.

As to what the disturbing thing will happen to Will, hopefully, the next trailer of "Stranger Things" season 2 will give the fans an idea.

"Stranger Things" season 2 arrives this Oct. 27.