'Stranger Things' Season 2 Rumors: Series Unlikely to Fully Unveil Upside Down World Mystery

Facebook/Stranger Things A promotional image for "Stranger Things" season 2

Although "Stranger Things" season 2 is expected to feature more of the Upside Down world, it is suspected that the upcoming season of the hit Netflix series will not fully explain the other dimension.

It was no less than the Duffer brothers, "Stranger Things" creators, who revealed in a prior interview that the upcoming sophomore season of the Netflx series will feature more of the Upside Down world.

"We obviously have this gate to another dimension, which is still very much open in the town of Hawkins. And a lot of questions there in terms of, if the Monster is dead, was it a singular monster? What else could be out there," teased Matt Duffer in an interview with Entertainment Weekly last year.

While many believe that "Stranger Things" season 2 will indeed feature more of the Upside Down world, some can't help but be skeptical whether the other dimension will be thoroughly explained in the series' sophomore season. Some opine that, with "Stranger Things" having been confirmed for season 3 and the Duffer brothers saying that they will end the series after its fourth season, it is unlikely for the upcoming episodes to unveil all the mysteries of the Upside Down at once or fully explain its relevance to many other people.

Although it remains unclear whether viewers of the series will finally totally comprehend the Upside Down world in "Stranger Things" season 2 or not, fans can at least expect that it will deliver more scares as compared to its premiere season. According to Finn Wolfhard who plays the role of Mike Wheeler in the popular Netflix series, fans will surely love the next season of "Stranger Things" as it will be more horror-oriented.

"I think people are going to like it more than the first season...there are going to be some challenges that the characters face that are real, that are disturbing," Wolfhard said in an interview earlier this year.

"Stranger Things" returns to Netflix for its season 2 this October 27.