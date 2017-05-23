'Stranger Things' Season 2 Spoilers: Actor Warns Not Everyone Might Be Happy About New Season

The freshman season of "Stranger Things" quickly became a worldwide phenomenon, with millions of fans quickly falling in love with the series. Because of this, there is a huge expectation for season 2 to keep it up.

(Photo: Netflix)A promotional still from "Stranger Things" season 2.

David Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper, revealed to Deadline that they took some risks in putting together "Stranger Things" season 2.

He admits that while the success of the first season gave him the best feeling in the world, it also puts him and everyone behind the show under great pressure in making sure it does not turn out as a "sophomore slump."

The actor said that he was already afraid about how the first season of the series will do, but "Stranger Things" season 2 takes that fear to new heights.

"Each scene I'm thinking a lot more specifically and I'm thinking a lot harder. We feel the ownership of this great thing and the camaraderie, and also we feel this pressure," Harbour explained.

The actor pointed out that "Stranger Things" season 2 will be different in big ways. He compared the series to ice cream, with season one as a "tasty" and "delicious" vanilla ice cream that is impossible to "redo."

"You have to create strawberry. Some people are going to like strawberry and some people are going to like vanilla better. But you can't try to recreate vanilla. We're going to take a lot of risks," he explained.

"I think people are going to be pissed off by things. I think they are going to be elated and excited about things. It's all further in terms of going on this journey," he went on to say.

Meanwhile, Matthew Modine has expressed interest in learning the backstories of his character Dr. Brenner and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in "Stranger Things" season 2.

His character, who ran a test on the psychokinetic girl in a secret lab, is assumed as a bad guy, but Modine says his character is merely going through the consequences of opening the Pandora's box.

"He knows how dangerous she is, and that's why he's so desperately trying to bring her back to the laboratory. That's my feeling, anyway," he said via Yahoo.

Whether or not there is more to Dr. Brenner's intentions, fans will learn later this year on "Stranger Things" season 2.