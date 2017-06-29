'Stranger Things' Season 2 Spoilers: Chief Hopper to Lead a Cover-Up, David Harbour Reveals

There are only four more months until "Stranger Things" season 2 premieres on Netflix, and the hype is building up as new spoilers coming from the stars of the show have surfaced.

Facebook/StrangerThingsTVFeatured in the image is Chief Jim Hopper, played by actor David Harbour.

David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper in the popular series, revealed some major changes that are about to come into his character's life.

In a recent interview with Uproxx, Harbour talked about what fans should expect from Hopper. According to him, while his character was getting into the bottom of a cover-up in "Stranger Things" season 1, which involved finding the real Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) when he discovered that the body they found in the quarry was fake, he is going to lead a cover-up of some sort in season 2.

"There's a bit of a cover-up kind of going on that Hopper is head of. We don't need people to know about the interdimensional monster that was running around town. He's also got the Barb thing. Barb was never found, so that's addressed," Harbour told the publication.

As the plot details for the upcoming season of the sci-fi/horror series are being kept under wraps, Harbour's statements shed some light on what is in store for the fans when "Stranger Things" returns this Halloween.

He added, "And then he's got this reemergence of Eleven, which he knows something about at the end of last season. There is some interaction on that front, in terms of his relationship with Eleven, and we see what that becomes in season 2, which is very complex. Hopper is sort of pulled in a lot of different directions."

Having spent most of the first season trying to expose the truth, it would be interesting to see the local sheriff try to hide it this time.

In other news, Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin in the series, recently sat down with Paste Magazine. During the interview, he talked about how his character, and the rest of the group, will be treating Will next season, considering that he had just returned from the Upside Down.

"I don't know if 'suspicious' is the right word, but they're definitely worried about his well-being and keeping an eye on him," he said.

Last season, viewers saw Will getting very sick and coughing up alien-looking slugs into the sink. Matarazzo also said that Dustin, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), who are Will's long-time friends, will try to pretend that his time in the Upside Down never happened and will try to get back to normal, but the worry will always be in the back of their minds.

The viewers will also get to know Will better in season 2, Matarazzo revealed.