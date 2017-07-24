'Stranger Things' Season 2 Spoilers: Creepier Things Happen to Will; Trailer Teases Eleven's Return

It appears that there will be a changing of the guards in "Stranger Things" season 2, particularly in relation to Will Byers' role in the story.

Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) had a minor role in the first season of "Stranger Things," where he spent most of the time being stuck in the Upside Down, awaiting rescue. The show focused on Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown) and the ragtag team of Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin).

The focus in "Stranger Things" season 2 is going to shift to Will, who will have a bigger role to play in the next chapter. The horror is far from over for Will, as he continues to be haunted by his experiences in the Upside Down. Will, along with everyone around him, continues to be affected by what happened in the Upside Down.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Schnapp teased that the events in season 2 will pick up from what happened at the end of the season 1 finale, where Will threw up a slug and had a brief hallucination of being in the Upside Down. He adds that Will may or may not have turned into a monster.

"Will Byers is very much at the center of season 2," director and executive producer Shawn Levy told Mashable. Levy also praised Schnapp's performance in the second season. "Noah steps up in the most staggering way. The Duffers and I, depending on who's directing when, we keep sending texts to each other going, 'holy shit, Noah is crushing it' and we knew he had it in him, and it's really now to get in that moment, and put him firmly in the thick of story," the director added.

Levy's statement coincided with previous reports that Schnapp, along with co-star Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington, has been elevated to series regulars.

In the recently revealed "Stranger Things" season 2 trailer, Will is experiencing far more creepy things, and he is having hallucinations of being back in the Upside Down and facing a new monster. The trailer also teased the return of Eleven in the series.

Levy also said that the stakes are definitely "bigger and potentially darker" in "Stranger Things" season 2. The show will also introduce new characters and cast members, including Sean Astin ("Lord of the Rings"), and Dacre Montgomery ("Power Rangers").

"Stranger Things" season 2 premieres on Oct. 31 on Netflix.