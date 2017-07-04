'Stranger Things' Season 2 Spoilers: Fans Will Get to Know Will Byers More as Show Provides Answers to Why He Was the One Taken

(Photo: Netflix) A still from "Stranger Things" season 1.

"Stranger Things" will be part of Netflix's massive lineup for the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) so fans can expect to learn more about the much-awaited season 2 of the hit breakout series.

Thankfully, fans would not have to wait for that to know more about what to expect in the show's return as Gaten Matarazzo, who plays the role of fan-favorite Dustin, let out some exciting details in an interview with Paste Magazine.

Matarazzo said that "Stranger Things" season 2 will do the job of unlocking the mysteries and asking questions presented in the first season such as what the Upside Down really is. Interestingly, he also hinted that there is a reason that it was Will (Noah Schnapp) who was taken to this deadly dimension.

"I don't know if 'suspicious' is the right word, but they're definitely worried about [Will's] well-being and keeping an eye on him. He's definitely different than he was before he went to the Upside Down," the young actor explained.

While Will is reunited with friends and family in "Stranger Things" season 2, Matarazzo said that he is stressed out. The end of the first season saw him "coughing up slugs" as the actor described it so something is definitely happening to him.

"He seems sicker than he was before he went there. But at the same time, I think the kids are sort of trying to pretend it didn't happen and get back to normal, but it's in the back of all our minds. Our friend was taken to another dimension and nearly killed. The audience does get to know Will better this time."

"I can't say much, but I can say that the rift is still there. It was never closed, so it's probably only been getting bigger," Matarazzo went on to say.

"Stranger Things" season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on Oct. 31. Netflix's SDCC presentation that will feature the series will be held at Hall H on Saturday, July 22, at 3 p.m.