'Stranger Things' Season 2 Spoilers, News: Executive Producers, Cast Tease What to Expect

Not a lot is known about the highly anticipated second season of Netflix's "Stranger Things," as plot details are being kept a tight secret. However, the Duffer Brothers recently shared a few things that viewers can expect from the new season.

Facebook/StrangerThingsTV'Stranger Things' season 2 will premiere on Halloween.

Joined by some of the cast members and executive producer Shawn Levy, Matt and Ross Duffer teased at Netflix's FYSee event that the second season will be a "little bit bigger, and the horror factor goes up." However, despite this, character development will still be the most important thing.

"We do dig into the lives of the [younger] characters a bit more," Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, told Variety.

"There are more characters, and we spend more time with different characters," Matt said. "The scope is larger and moves faster."

Additionally, fans will get to know more about the Upside Down, which was only briefly glimpsed in the first season. Will Byers was able to get out of the Upside Down in one piece, but the trauma he experienced and everything he went through definitely influenced him.

"You can see in the second season how the Upside Down affected Will," Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, told The Hollywood Reporter. "He is definitely holding back on what happens to him and keeps everything in."

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, revealed to TVLine that the first episodes of the second season will see Schnapp's character going through something "disturbing." Moreover, Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, shared that Will's friends "know he is not well" and that "they are just trying to pretend [nothing] happened."

More creatures from the Upside Down will make their debut in the upcoming season. Levy previously teased that these new evils are so terrifying that they "make that Demogorgon look quaint in retrospect."

Despite all these teasing words, the main plot of "Stranger Things" season 2 remains shrouded in mystery. However, fans are looking forward to learning more about the characters on the show, especially with the addition of Dacre Montgomery's Billy and Sadie Sink's Max.

All nine episodes of "Stranger Things" season 2 will arrive on Oct. 31 on Netflix.