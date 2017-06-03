'Stranger Things' Season 2 Spoilers: Next Season to Answer Questions, Feature New Stories and Cliffhanger

There are still a few more months to go before the popular Netflix series "Stranger Things" returns for its second season, but recently, the fans have been treated to some tidbits of information as to what the upcoming season is going to be all about.

It was previously reported that the characters will be facing "darker threats" in season 2, which are said to be even worse than the first season's Demogorgon, and that there will be new faces joining the cast.

Now, there is yet another new piece of information to keep the fans hyped up. In an interview with The Huffington Post, Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin on the Netflix original series, gave a few clues as to what fans are going to look forward to in "Stranger Things" season 2.

He said that the viewers are going to get "a good amount of explanation that they've been looking for." According to the young actor, the next season is going to be action-packed and will delve deeper into the mysteries of the Upside Down.

Matarazzo added, "Also, there are some new stories coming in that you're gonna want to hear about if there is a Season 3. Also, we got another cliffhanger in there for ya, so that's gonna be exciting."

Meanwhile, a trailer for the upcoming season is available online and it teases the darkness that Will (Noah Schnapp), who previously got trapped in the Upside Down, has brought into the world, as well as the return of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who disappeared after defeating the Demogorgon.

"Stranger Things" season 2 premieres Oct. 31 on Netflix.

In addition to Matarazzo, Brown and Schnapp, it stars Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, and many more.