'Stranger Things' Season 2 Spoilers: Series to Focus on Will Byers, Feature a Much Scarier Monster

While "Stranger Things" season 2 is not expected to arrive earlier than Halloween this year, fans can already expect that the upcoming season of the anime series will feature Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) at the center of events as the series features a monster much scarier than its first season's Demogorgon.

Will had a limited screen time in "Stranger Things" season 1 as the character was abducted by the Demogorgon and stayed in the Upside Down world for a week. However, the same thing cannot be said about him when the Netflix original series returns for its season 2 as no less than "Stranger Things" producer Shawn Levy who said in an interview that Will is going to be at the center of the events in the series' upcoming season 2.

"I'm so forbidden to say so very much. Will Byers is very much at the centre of several intersecting challenges and threats in season 2," Levy said in a recent podcast interview with GoldDerby.

If the trailer of "Stranger Things" season 2 released at the earlier part of this year is to be the basis, it would really be easy to tell that Will is, indeed, the focal character in the next season of the Netflix series. After having stayed in the Upside Down world for a week, he is now seeing visions of horror, and whether they will just remain visions or translate into reality is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, apart from Will being at the center of events in "Stranger Things" season 2, Levy also teased that the series' upcoming season will feature a monster that is far scarier than the Demogorgon featured in season 1. In fact, according to Levy, the upcoming big bad will make the Demogorgon look quaint.

As of this writing, it remains unclear as to what "Stranger Things" season 2's monster will be. However, if the scene in the trailer, wherein Will is supposedly having a vision, is to be the basis, it seems that "Stranger Things" season 2 will be featuring a gargantuan spider-like monster.

"Stranger Things" season 2 arrives to Netflix this Oct. 31.