'Stranger Things' Season 2 Spoilers: Show to Get 'Darker' as Mike and Co. Face More Threats

Seeing how horrifying "Stranger Things" turned out to be, fans will be fascinated to know that the breakout Netflix hit can up the ante on the scares and horror come season 2.

(Photo: Netflix)A promotional still from "Stranger Things" season 2.

As she accepted her award for Best Actor in a Show at the MTV Movie and TV Awards (where the show was also hailed Show of the Year), Millie Bobby Brown let out some teasers about "Stranger Things" season 2.

"It's very dark. It's a lot different from season 1, you're going to like it a lot more than season 1," the young actress said of the return of the series, in which she plays Eleven.

Brown will still be very much part of "Stranger Things" season 2 and will even be central to it despite her character's fate still up in the air following the events of the first season finale.

If Brown's remarks are anything to go by, the show's comeback will be epic. After all, the season went on to become a massive hit and was easily one of the biggest shows last year.

With all the horrifying events and discoveries that happened in the first season, it will be interesting to see how "Stranger Things" season 2 could get into more sinister stuff.

This could be because in the new season, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and company will be dealing with "more and darker threats," as teased by executive producer Shawn Levy to CNN.

"Trauma is a major theme and frankly the return to normalcy. Is normal ever possible again in Hawkins? in the Byers family? in the Wheeler family? That's a big question that looms over season 2," Levy teased.

"Stranger Things" season 2 will see the group of friends delve deeper into the mystery of the Upside Down as Will is still enduring the effects of the place even after he was recovered from there.