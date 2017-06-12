'Stranger Things' Season 2 Spoilers: Strange, Disturbing Things to Happen to Will

"Stranger Things" season 2 is not slated to arrive earlier than fall this year, but avid fans of the series can already expect that, after staying in the Upside Down world for one week in season 1, things will never be the same for Will (Noah Schnapp) in the upcoming season.

Facebook/Stranger Things"Stranger Things" season 2 arrives this Halloween.

Beyond a shadow of a doubt, "Stranger Things" season 2 is one of the most anticipated TV series this year. With the premiere season of the original Netflix series successfully getting the nod of the fans, thanks to the strange kind of entertainment it offers, it is not really surprising why many are looking forward to the arrival of its sophomore season.

Recent reports suggest, though, that stranger things are, indeed, happening in "Stranger Things" season 2. While fans can only speculate on how the story of the original Netflix series will pan out, it is suggested that its next season will cast the spotlight on Will.

"Something happens to Will in the first couple of episodes that's very, very disturbing," revealed Finn Wolfhard, who plays the role of Mike in the series, in an interview with TV Line recently.

To recall, Will stayed in the series' another dimension, the Upside Down world, for a week after he was abducted by the series' featured big bad last season, the Demogorgon. While he was successfully rescued, thanks to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), things have been different for him since he returned, even coughing a slug-like organism in the season 1 finale episode.

Based on the trailer for the upcoming season of the series, Will is even seeing visions. Although it remains unclear whether his visions are just a result of a post-traumatic stress or real, it is apparent that things will never be the same for him again after staying in the Upside Down world.

The strange changes in Will are so obvious that his friends will notice them. Thankfully, they just know how to deal with him and pretend that everything is normal.

"They know he is not well. But they are just trying to pretend (nothing) happened," reveals Gaten Matarazzo, who plays the role of Dustin in the series.

"Stranger Things" season 2 arrives this Halloween.