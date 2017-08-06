'Stranger Things' Season 2 Spoilers: There's a New Barb in Town

(Photo: Netflix) A still from "Stranger Things" season 1.

While Barb (Shannon Purser) is unfortunately and irrevocably no more come "Stranger Things" season 2, fans will meet another character in the new season that will remind them of the Nancy's (Natalia Dyer) best friend.

In an interview with Screen Rant, show producer and director Shawn Levy said that Bob Newby, a new character played by Sean Astin to be introduced in the new season, will be the new Barb.

Sean Astin as Bob is going to be, I'm saying it, but he's kind of going to be the Barb of Season 2. His part is substantially bigger. He's in a lot of episodes. He is magnificent.

Levy went on to say that co-showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer made sure to "write to" whatever the actor is capable of.

They don't make the actor play what's on the page. They often change what's on the page to exploit everything that's unique about that actor. They did it with Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) last season and this season again and they did it big time with Sean Astin who as Bob I think is going to be a Barb level fan favorite.

This is what the Duffer brothers said in the same interview. He revealed that having Astin on board ultimately led them to change a bit of the plot in "Stranger Things" season 2 and how the character of Bob is originally like.

Of course, it all comes to when fans watch him in action. For now, not much is known about Bob, except that he gets more screen time than Barb.

While the idea of another lovable character in "Stranger Things" season 2 will excite fans, it still does not change the fact that Barb is gone.

Many hope that she will be back and that she is not as dead as she looked in the previous season. However, the closest fans can get to that, as the cast and crew have always emphasized, is getting the justice Barb deserved.

"Stranger Things" season 2 premieres on Netflix on Halloween.