'Stranger Things' Season 2 Spoilers: What to Expect Involving Barb in the New Season

Fans of Barb (Shannon Purser) looking for some closure will face the reality of the character's fate in "Stranger Things" season 2.

(Photo: Netflix)A still from "Stranger Things" season 1.

The fan-favorite character will be as dead as she was in the first season come the sophomore season so fans are not advised to hope she will ever come back to life in the Netflix hit.

This is what "Stranger Things" executive producer Shawn Levy emphasized in a Facebook Live video he did for The Hollywood Reporter.

"Because you think you want [Barb alive], but you wouldn't really want that," adding that a lot of fans, even celebrities, expect her to come back in "Stranger Things" season 2.

He told the expecting fans, "No, you saw. She had, like, a creature slug worm snake coming out of her mouth. I don't know that there's a bounce back from that."

Despite the fan demand, Barb's death will remain final with Levy pointing out that they have no plans "to cravenly service the wishlist of fans."

"We're going to service the Duffer instincts and what they feel is the right story to tell," the EP went on to say.

"Stranger Things" season 2, however, will honor the memory of Barb. In an interview with TV Guide, cast member David Harbour said that she will get the justice she deserved.

"Barb was not given the justice she deserved in season 1 because we were focused on Will (Noah Schnapp) and saving a child, but so we've realized from the fans that Barb is important, and so we are going to treat her with the respect that she deserves," the actor said.

Harbour said that they did not expect the character to take off as she did. Indeed, Barb was one of the characters that many fans held out for and were invested in, pointing out that she "deserved better" after learning of her fate. While it cannot be undone, she will be mourned come the new season.

"Stranger Things" season 2 will be out Oct. 31 on Netflix.