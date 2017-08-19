'Stranger Things' Season 3 Renewed or Canceled? David Harbour Says There Will Be a Third Season

"Stranger Things" actor David Harbour might have just let the cat out of the bag when he slipped and hinted that the show will have a third season.

Facebook/StrangerThingsTV The cast of "Stranger Things" on Netflix could return for season 3, according to David Harbour.

Speaking with TMZ, Harbour, who plays Chief Hopper in the show, happily shared about working with the kids on the set. He said that the boys apparently have raging teenage hormones.

"I feel bad for them," the actor joked, adding, "In season 2 and season 3 and stuff they'll grow up."

Netflix hasn't officially announced the show's renewal for season 3 and the second season won't premiere until Oct. 27. But it sounds like Harbour has full confidence that the Netflix hit will return next year.

"I think there will be a season 3," he said. "But if they hate season 2, then maybe not."

"Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer planned a story that will span multiple seasons. They revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the streaming site's bosses understood where the show could go.

The Duffer Brothers prepared for the follow-up season long before "Stranger Things" debuted in July 2016. So, it's not far-fetched that they are already working on season 3 amid post-production for season 2.

Meanwhile, the Duffer Brothers and executive producer Shawn Levy also revealed in an interview with Variety that the show almost did not get made. They originally wanted to do a feature film but studios have been looking for pitches for television. They got turned down by networks. Netflix, however, took a chance on what they pitched as an eight-hour movie.

"We wanted it to feel of one unique piece of film that happens to be on a television screen," Levy said.

"Stranger Things" also stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair). New cast members will be introduced in season 2.