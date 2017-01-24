Street Evangelists Endure Indignity in Washington DC

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

WASHINGTON — Bible-believing street evangelists warning against all sin, including abortion and homosexuality, were shouted down, spat on and had water thrown on them by participants of the Women's March on Washington on Saturday afternoon.

As hundreds of thousands of Americans descended to the nation's capital to stand for "women's rights" and protest President Donald Trump in the demonstration organized by pro-choice groups like Planned Parenthood, various groups of Christian believers also took the streets to warn the predominantly-liberal crowd about what the Bible has to say about sin.

Along Pennsylvania Avenue, a group of over 10 street preachers from various states branched off into two different huddles — each with a megaphone and signs warning that "hell awaits" those who sin and calling for people to repent.

