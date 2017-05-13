'Street Fighter 5' Battle Costume Bundle DLC Update: New DLC Pack Comes With 16 Costumes

Capcom has recently released a new downloadable content (DLC) pack called the Battle Costume bundle, and it comes with 16 "fisticuff-friendly outfits" for only $29.99.

(Photo: Capcom U.S.A., Inc.)A promotional photo of the video game "Street Fighter 5."

In a blog post, the company revealed that aside from purchasing the latest costume bundle, interested gamers will also get to buy each Battle Costume for $2.99 each. Hence, for those who would want to purchase all of the new costumes, acquiring the bundle is the more economical choice.

Capcom also made a special mention of the "Hot Ryu" costume, which can be viewed in their blog post along with the other outfits.

The Battle Costume Bundle on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PC can be downloaded through the PlayStation Store and from Steam.

Capcom has also announced that the updated Capcom Fighters Network for PS4 and PC is currently available in beta as of May 11 at 6 p.m. PT or 9 p.m. ET, and is set to conclude at the same time on Sunday, on May 14.

Gamers do not need to own a copy of "Street Fighter 5" in order to take part in the event as it will be available for everyone on both platforms. Cross-play will also be enabled, which means gamers will be able to fight with other players from both platforms. Aside from Ed, all other previously released DLC characters will also be accessible during the beta.

The gaming company also released a gameplay trailer for Ed, the newest character to join the roster of "Street Fighter 5." His character was previously featured in the story of "Street Fighter IV" but he wasn't available as playable character in that particular video game.

In the trailer, some of Ed's key abilities are featured such as Psycho Snatcher V-Skill, in which he pulls his opponent toward him. His V-Trigger, Psycho Cannon creates a ball of Psycho energy that slowly attacks his enemy. And finally, his Psycho Barrage Critical Art is a furor of Psycho energy-enhanced punches.

"Street Fighter 5" is currently available on PC and PS4.