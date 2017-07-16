'Street Fighter 5' DLC Rumors: Abigail's Arrival Teased

(Photo: Capcom) A promotional image for "Street Fighter 5."

It looks like Abigail will be the next character coming to "Street Fighter 5" via the season 2 downloadable content (DLC).

Capcom France has shared an image on Twitter of what appears to be the next stage to be added in the game. Event Hubs believes that the stage appears to be themed around "Final Fight."

As "Street Fighter 5" players know, the boss in "Final Fight" will serve as the next DLC character for the fighting game and there is reason to believe it will be the flat top-sporting fighter Abigail. A Twitter user put side by side the new stage teased for the game and the one that belongs to Abigail in "Final Fight." Event Hubs also mentioned a character page on the official CFN website with a browser tab that reads "ABIGAIL|CHARACTER DATA."

With all that said, it is now expected that Abigail will indeed be the next character to be included in the "Street Fighter 5" roster via DLC.

Abigail is a character from the "Final Fight" series where he is known to be a member of the Mad Gear Gang. He usually sports facepaint and serves as the boss in the "Final Fight" Metro City's Bay Area.

Capcom was expected to make the next "Street Fighter 5" character reveal at the EVO 2017 Championship Series, but the studio's panel there was canceled.

Despite this, they still promised on the official Twitter account for "Street Fighter" that the next DLC character will be revealed during the EVO 2017 "Street Fighter 5" top 8, which begins at tonight, Sunday, at 10 p.m. EDT.

Whether or not it will be Abigail remains to be seen, but it will not be a shock if it ends up being him. His addition will be good news to players who like to use brute force and do not want to worry about finesse when it comes to fighting.