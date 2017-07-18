'Street Fighter 5' News: Capcom Announces Abigail, New Costumes, and New Stage in Next DLC

Facebook/streetfighter Abigail joins character roster of "Street Fighter 5."

Aside from the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) is also one of the events that the gaming community, especially fighting games' fans, look forward to. And this year, Capcom has unveiled the next character DLC for "Street Fighter 5." The developers have also announced new costumes and a new stage to become available soon for the much-loved game title.

Capcom's announcement of the new character revealed Abigail, who may be the largest and the most hulky in the game. Abigail is a familiar character as he already made his debut in Capcom's universe in "Final Fight." Based on the unveiling alone, it is apt to describe him as a character who moves similar to a truck driver. He comes on stage like a bulldozer and comes to a sudden halt as if he is stepping on brakes. His key move involves utilizing his size by grabbing his opponent, making him a part of the ceiling, and using the body as training for boxing.

Abigail is the fourth DLC character to be released in "Street Fighter 5," right after Akuma, Kolin, and Ed. Fans are expecting two more new characters for the series of DLCs. Abigail will be released on July 25 alongside another treat for the fans courtesy of Capcom.

According to the statement it released, "Street Fighter 5" costumes will get an upgrade to celebrate 30 years of its history. The classic and iconic Suzaku Castle stage will be added to its flagship game franchise, which was first seen way back in 1991. Furthermore, Alex will be getting a wardrobe upgrade as well as longer hair. For fans of Ibuki, she will be getting a more rugged look, but "Street Fighter 5" will not have her enjoying unlimited shurikens. Meanwhile, Juri will also be getting a nostalgic costume.

All the upgrades for "Street Fighter 5" will be available on July 25 on PS4 and Steam.