'Street Fighter 5' Release Date News: Next Open Beta Set for Next Week

Capcom is once again giving fighting-game fans the chance to try "Street Fighter 5" with the second open beta for the revamped title lined up for next week.

Players will be able to try the game's new and improved Capcom Fighters Network starting May 11 up to May 14 on both the PlayStation 4 and the PC.

Cross-play will be supported during the beta so that players go toe-to-toe with players no matter what platforms they are playing "Street Fighter 5" in.

Since it is an open beta, everyone can take part in the event. There is also no need to own a copy of "Street Fighter 5" in order to try it.

Fans will also love to know that the open beta will have a season 2 character playable. Capcom prefers to keep it a secret but an earlier leak revealed the fighter to be Balrog's apprentice Ed, who has Psycho Power as his specialty.

The version of "Street Fighter 5" that fans will get to play next week also comes with balance changes and performance improvements inspired from last month's beta test.

Some of the tweaks to expect include faster loading times and matchmaking on the CFN. The Rage Quit system should also be working the way it should be.

More detailed stats will be tracked and presented on the "Street Fighter 5" player's Fighter Profile while also being able to filter leaderboards based on Country or League.

Speaking of country, the flags should now load properly during Battle Lounges, making it easier for gamers to find matches within their region.

Other changes players will experience in the "Street Fighter 5" beta test include the ability to add, follow and blacklist players.

Gamers will also notice an interactive timeline, which displays a live feed of the activities of the player's Friends as well as manage them. It also allows gamers to add a recent match to the Replay List as well as adjust Timeline display settings.

Finally, "Street Fighter 5"gamers will now hear an in-game announcer that will give information on the stats of both the player and their opponent.

It is important for players that any Fight Money, match replays or character progress they make in the "Street Fighter 5" beta test will not carry over to the retail version.