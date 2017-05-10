'Street Fighter 5' Season 2 DLC: Ed Officially Joins Roster With 'Simple' Moves

For the third season 2 downloadable content (DLC) character coming to "Street Fighter 5," Capcom is adding the young commander Ed.

(Photo: Capcom)A screenshot of Ed, the latest addition to the "Street Fighter 5" season 2 DLC.

Prior to the announcement, the information about his entrance to the roster was leaked when a PlayStation Store listing was spotted by NeoGAF with details as Ed being the third "Street Fighter 5" season 2 DLC character.

It did not take long for Capcom to make Ed's entrance to the fighting game official with the studio confirming it all with a trailer showing the character in action.

The latest "Street Fighter 5" season 2 DLC addition, who appeared in "Street Fighter 4" and "Super Street Fighter 4," had Balrog as mentor, which would explain his boxing technique in fighting. However, thanks to M. Bison's genes, he also has Psycho Power.

This is what inspired his special moves for "Street Fighter 5." For his V-Skill, Ed uses the Psycho Snatcher, in which he releases Psycho Power from his palm, then pulls himself or opponents depending on how long he charges it up.

His V-Trigger is called the Psycho Cannon, in which he discharges an enormous amount of Psycho Power when in full-V meter and then follow alongside it, giving him the leverage to "pepper in shots when it connects with the opponent."

Ed's Critical Art in "Street Fighter 5" is called the Psycho Barrage. Here, he lunges forward with a series of punches and when he connects, he'll move about the opponent and slip in "quick combinations of Psycho-punches ending with a powerful uppercut."

Capcom teased that these special moves will be easy to execute: